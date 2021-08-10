Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Humana by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 709.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 58,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $416.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.