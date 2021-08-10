Usca Ria LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in McEwen Mining by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.18. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

