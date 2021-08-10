Usca Ria LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUX. Roth Capital raised their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.18. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.