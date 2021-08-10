Usca Ria LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

