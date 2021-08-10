Usca Ria LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,514.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $3,113,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,362 shares of company stock worth $20,030,199. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,557.00, a PEG ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

