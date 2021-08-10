US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.
US Foods stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44.
USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
