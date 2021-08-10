Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) versus Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Financial Review

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 39.59% 10.60% 1.34% Urstadt Biddle Properties 18.25% 6.79% 2.32%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.02%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 7.85 $20.11 million N/A N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 6.06 $22.18 million $1.19 16.02

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

