Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.33.

UPST traded up $18.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,944. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.04. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

