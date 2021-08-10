Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

