Uniti Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,589 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,158% compared to the average daily volume of 1,080 call options.

UNIT stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

