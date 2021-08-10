United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 588 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $249.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

