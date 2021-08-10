United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 155 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.