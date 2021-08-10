United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,479 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $168,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.