United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 12,523 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

