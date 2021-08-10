United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

PM stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

