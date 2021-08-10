Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $219.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

