Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of UAA opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

