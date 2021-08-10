UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of UMB Financial worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,798. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

