U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

