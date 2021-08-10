Typhoon Network Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $721,866.59 and $6,565.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00162859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00146765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.15 or 1.00069888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.43 or 0.00818830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

