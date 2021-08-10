TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on August 31st

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SMIF opened at GBX 97.43 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.45. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

