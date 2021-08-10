TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on August 31st

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SMIF opened at GBX 97.43 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.45. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
