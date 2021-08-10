Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

TPB stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.