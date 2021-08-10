Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.84.

TSE:ERF opened at C$7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$9.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$116,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 259,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,013,853. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,400.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

