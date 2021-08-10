Tsfg LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 655,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,900,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,819,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 326,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPIB opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $37.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.