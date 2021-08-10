Tsfg LLC Invests $96,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 36.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $348,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.73.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $9,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $20,395,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,691.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,583,280 shares of company stock worth $474,105,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $356.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of -304.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.74. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $372.01.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

