Tsfg LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $361.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.87. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

