Tsfg LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1,478.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.32.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $278.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

