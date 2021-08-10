Tsfg LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPLV stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84.

