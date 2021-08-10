Trust Asset Management LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.