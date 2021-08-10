Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $686.56 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $289.52 and a one year high of $714.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

