Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 808.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Illumina by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Illumina by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

ILMN stock opened at $506.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.87. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

