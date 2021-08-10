Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 3,914 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

