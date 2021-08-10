Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 572 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in eBay by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

