Truist Securities Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $54.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of TRGP opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 3.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,196.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,747,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $178,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

