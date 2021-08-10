Truist Securities Cuts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $160.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

William Blair set a $56.77 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. 83,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,057. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $899.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.