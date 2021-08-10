Truist Securities Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $150.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of -764.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,171 shares of company stock valued at $77,425,324 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $136,373,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Datadog by 55.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $88,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

