Truist Securiti Weighs in on Valvoline Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VVV. Truist upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Valvoline by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.