Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UNM. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,944,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

