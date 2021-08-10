Truist Securiti Comments on Shake Shack Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $89.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.96. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.