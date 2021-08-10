Truist Raises MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $37.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target boosted by Truist from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.
MD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. increased their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.
MD stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.54.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
