Truist Raises MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $37.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target boosted by Truist from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. increased their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

MD stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.54.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

