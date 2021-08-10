Truegame Price Up 218.2% This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Truegame has traded up 218.2% against the US dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $257,186.18 and approximately $2,470.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00847439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00107670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041447 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

