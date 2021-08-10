Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0018

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,694.59 or 1.00074974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00068832 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

