Triumph Capital Management Takes $432,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

