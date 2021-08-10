Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,565 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 194,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,889,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 273,750 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

