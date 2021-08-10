Triumph Capital Management Makes New $515,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $63.39 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

