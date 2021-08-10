Triumph Capital Management Makes New $340,000 Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJI opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

