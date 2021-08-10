Triumph Capital Management Invests $392,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

