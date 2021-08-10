Triumph Capital Management Invests $298,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.42% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FJUL opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

