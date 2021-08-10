Triumph Capital Management Invests $229,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,414 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.