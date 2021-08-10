Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 29,509 ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

